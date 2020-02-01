TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Cap of $12.06 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, TTC has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $257,848.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.05850388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00127694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 850,965,674 coins and its circulating supply is 393,940,518 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.