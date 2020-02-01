TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,009 ($13.27).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

LON:TUI traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 778.40 ($10.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 920.10. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

