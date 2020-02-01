Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 89.33 ($1.18).

TLW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of TLW stock traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 50.84 ($0.67). 16,921,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a market capitalization of $715.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

