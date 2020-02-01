TurtleCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $664,955.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $664,955.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,673,242,185 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

