TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,017.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $609,080.00 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00129960 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

