Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,570 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 145.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 262.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 74.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $811.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.71. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

