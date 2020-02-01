Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,630 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

