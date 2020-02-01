U Network (UUU) Price Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, U Network has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $4.05 million and $787,131.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

