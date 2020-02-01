Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 482.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $58,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,510,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

