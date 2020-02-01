Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

UBER traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 21,410,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,328,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $410,227.88. Insiders have sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 in the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

