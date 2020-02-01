Ubex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc, BitForex and YoBit. Ubex has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1.26 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,244,110 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, LBank, BitMart, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

