Ubiq (UBQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,258.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $5,258.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

