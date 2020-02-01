Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.0855

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $1,142.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

