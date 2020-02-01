UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of UDR worth $73,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,232,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after purchasing an additional 199,481 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,782,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

