UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $768,625.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.22 or 0.05933111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127419 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010876 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.