Ulord Reaches Market Capitalization of $783,418.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Ulord has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $783,418.00 and approximately $44,786.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,876,483 coins and its circulating supply is 69,378,837 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.