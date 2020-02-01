Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,354,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

