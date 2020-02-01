Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,674 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

