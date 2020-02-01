Ultiledger Achieves Market Cap of $14.80 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Token Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

