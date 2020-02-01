Ultiledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $2.37 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

