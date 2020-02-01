Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $193,378.00 and $233.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

