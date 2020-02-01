Unibright Market Capitalization Achieves $13.48 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 136% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

