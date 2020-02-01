UNICORN Token (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,158.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $417,171.00 and approximately $12,158.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 146.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

