UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.46 ($17.98).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCG shares. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

