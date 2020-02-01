Unify Price Reaches $0.0058 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last week, Unify has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $105,977.00 and approximately $3,592.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.