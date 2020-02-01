Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,770 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 1,516,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

