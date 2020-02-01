Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $86,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

