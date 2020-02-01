United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 216.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of United-Guardian worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.96 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.