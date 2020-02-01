United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

United States Cellular stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 222,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,976. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Cellular by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 9,910.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,643 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

