United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of United States Cellular worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

USM stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

