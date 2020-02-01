United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.