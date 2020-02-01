United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.