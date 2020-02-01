United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in United Technologies by 769.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,326,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

