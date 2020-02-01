UNIVERSAL CASH Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $32.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, C2CX, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

