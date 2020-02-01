Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

