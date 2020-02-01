UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00009377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $874.23 million and $9.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

