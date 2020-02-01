UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009394 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $871.27 million and $9.76 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00739764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

