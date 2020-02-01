Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 26.6% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, OOOBTC and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $5.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.