Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.65 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $5.65 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05843053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035180 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010772 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exrates, OOOBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

