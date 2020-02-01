USDQ (USDQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,327.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.53 million and $4,327.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00050965 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00316279 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

