USDX Market Capitalization Tops $698,624.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, USDX has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $698,624.00 and approximately $1,614.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017150 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000560 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005417 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,115 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

