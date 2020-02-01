USDx stablecoin (USDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $236,498.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $236,498.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,262.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.04014393 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001879 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00706049 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006160 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

