USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $239,268.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,349.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.04008743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00617134 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005916 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

