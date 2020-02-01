V-ID (VIDT) One Day Volume Hits $554,051.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $554,051.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,112,220 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

