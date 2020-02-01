Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.