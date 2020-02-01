Valor Token Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 4% against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $273,155.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.05915505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

