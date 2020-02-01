Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $279,547.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002443 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.05850388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00127694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

