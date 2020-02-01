Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,131,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,587. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

