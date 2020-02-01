Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 154,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.88 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

