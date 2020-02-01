Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 715.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $89.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.